Zomedica (ZOM) stock spikes on first TRUFORMA sale

Posted by Robert K. Reed on March 16, 2021

  • Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) is up 15.3% in premarket trade after the company announced First Commercial Sale of Its Truforma® Platform
  • ““This is a momentous day for Zomedica, our shareholders, the veterinarians we serve, and the companion animals in their care. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the many people at Zomedica who dedicated the past two years of their lives to achieving this critical milestone,” commented Robert Cohen, Zomedica’s Chief Executive Officer. “It is a credit to both our employees and to the stellar team with whom we have worked at our development partner, Qorvo Biotechnologies LLC, that we have created a unique and valuable diagnostic tool, and have delivered it to the veterinary market slightly ahead of our previously announced schedule.”” reads the SEC filing.

Robert K. Reed

