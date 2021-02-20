You can now buy “Elon Mask” COVID-19 masks

Someone who is not Elon Musk has started selling Elon Musk masks. Most of us will never get a sense of what it’s like to be a billionaire, but one Turkish entrepreneur is working on becoming one.

Labeling his brand of face masks “Elonmask” in a witty reference to the business magnate, the entrepreneur caught the attention of Turkish social media users who hailed the “genius” idea.

The COVID-19 mask sold by this producer is a regular three-ply, wired, hypoallergenic surgical masks with ear loops that “provides extra SPACE between lips and MASK” according to the Elon’s Mask website that appears to be offline since yesterday.

According to their site “ElonMaske.com has been serving since 1996” and “has always continued to improve itself by giving importance to innovation”. But according to available WHOIS data, elonmaske.com was first registered in 2020 (what a surprise) and it is 277 days old.

This is not the first time someone is trying to to cash in on Elon Musk popularity. Elon Musk novelty air fresheners “that actually smells like Musk” had been around since 2017. Back then they were selling these for $7, but you can now buy “high notes of Tesla leather, and low notes of rocket fuel” air freshener for $10.00.