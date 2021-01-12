XSPA owned XpresCheck announces another location in Boston

Stock of Xpress Spa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) started Tuesday in green following another Boston Logan XpresCheck location opening.

“Hello again Boston! #xprescheck is excited to open our second location at Boston Logan today in Terminal C”-they announced via Instagram post .

XpresSpa Group, Inc. is a health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group’s core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 50 locations in 25 airports globally. Through its XpresCheck™ brand they also offer COVID-19 screening and testing at Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York airports.