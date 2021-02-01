XPEV Stock Stalls for Fourth Week Amid Record January Deliveries

It was a great Monday opener for all Xpeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV) stock holders until January delivery results came in. XPEV stock went down from $51 to almost $47 in a matter of minutes.

The dip capped a fourth straight week with Chinese EV producer stuck near $50 a share.

But why is XPEV down on Monday?

Market-wide uncertainty is to blame, as investors are still cautious following recent GME and even most recent Silver rally.

Another month, another set of positive data. As expected Xpeng reported a record breaking January delivery of 6,015 Smart EVs, representing a whooping 470% increase from January 2020. This is the third consecutive month of record-breaking delivery numbers. So, delivery numbers are not to blame for another boring day .

Both the P7 smart sports sedan and the G3 smart compact SUV deliveries maintained strong momentum. Total January deliveries consisted of a record high 3,710 P7s and 2,305 G3s.

“Cumulative P7 deliveries reached 18,772 as of January 31, 2021. G3 deliveries exhibited a 118% increase year-over-year.”-it is said in a statement on Monday.

It’s the age-old question of risk vs. reward. The upturn for XPEV will come at some point, but its intensity and timing are still murky. The picture doesn’t improve much from a price-to-earnings-growth, or PEG, perspective. In my opinion, the sector in general is in risk of short-term correction here.