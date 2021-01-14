 Xiaomi stock plunges 10% following Trump’s ban – Idaho Reporter

Asia, National

Xiaomi stock plunges 10% following Trump’s ban

Posted by Robert K. Reed on January 14, 2021 1 Comment

Big and bad news for all Xiaomi shareholders, both holding Xiaomi Corp (OTCMKTS: XIACF) shares listed in USA and Hong Kong listed shares. According to Reuters, The United States has sanctioned mobile phone maker Xiaomi, aircraft manufacturer Comac, and seven other Chinese companies. Americans are prohibited from investing in them, and the owners of shares must get rid of them by November 11, 2021.

On this news XIACF stock lost 10% on Friday (at the time of writing this article) and it remains for us to see what will happen on Monday when Hong Kong listed Xiaomi shares (HKG:1810) resume trading.

Robert K. Reed

1 Comment

Add Comment →

  1. PETROS DINALIS

    Robert the Hong Kong stock exchange is open in 4 and a half hours.
    Today is Thursday it still has one more session for the week.
    You wrote its Friday on another post you made today 😉

    January 14, 2021
    Reply

Recent Comments

