Xiaomi stock plunges 10% following Trump’s ban

Big and bad news for all Xiaomi shareholders, both holding Xiaomi Corp (OTCMKTS: XIACF) shares listed in USA and Hong Kong listed shares. According to Reuters, The United States has sanctioned mobile phone maker Xiaomi, aircraft manufacturer Comac, and seven other Chinese companies. Americans are prohibited from investing in them, and the owners of shares must get rid of them by November 11, 2021.

On this news XIACF stock lost 10% on Friday (at the time of writing this article) and it remains for us to see what will happen on Monday when Hong Kong listed Xiaomi shares (HKG:1810) resume trading.