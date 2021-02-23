WKHS stock down on NO USPS contract, OSK gets a NGDV deal

Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock went down like a brick on Tuesday after Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) received a contract with the USPS for delivery vehicles. Workhorse had been viewed as a potential candidate for the contract but as I said earlier, WKHS did not stand a chance against Ford/Oshkosh.

The U.S. Postal Service said Tuesday it would award a multi-billion-dollar, 10-year contract to Oshkosh Defense to manufacture a new generation of postal delivery vehicles.

Under the contract’s initial $482 million investment, Oshkosh Defense, a unit of Oshkosh Corp, will finalize the production design and assemble 50,000 to 165,000 of the vehicles over 10 years.

OSK stock is up almost 10% on this news.