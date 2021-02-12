 VC fund to sell its Lucid Motors stake to CCIV, that is why stock is up – Idaho Reporter

Automotive, NYSE

VC fund to sell its Lucid Motors stake to CCIV, that is why stock is up

Posted by Robert K. Reed on February 12, 2021 0 Comments

Read Next →

NASDAQ

SBE shareholders fail to approve merger with ChargePoint, vote postponed

Investments

Bank of America ups stake in CCIV stock by 200%

NYSE

Goldman Sachs (GS) acquired 4.5 million shares of FUBO TV stock

Churchill Capital Corp (NYSE:CCIV) stock was lively in after-hours trading on Thursday, following Bloomberg Terminal preliminary news release of a possible agreement between a consortium led by Venrock Associates and Churchill Capital Corp IV.

A consortium led by Venrock Associates proposed to sell Lucid Motors Inc to Churchill Capital Corp IV. The transaction was proposed on 01/11/2021. Financial terms of the transaction are unknown.

bloomberg

This is recently updated info from the Bloomberg Terminal following already published info previously. Though there isn’t a definitive agreement yet, the updated information is that a VC fund Venrock Associates is proposing a sale . On this news CCIV stock jumped almost 13% during AH trading session.

Venrock Associates invested in Lucid Motors back when Lucid was knows as Atieva. Atieva started as a battery pack developer in 2007, but in 2015 pivoted and announced they are working on creating a breakthrough electric car in the heart of Silicon Valley. In 2007 they received initial funding from Venrock and China Environment Fund.

Robert K. Reed

Read Next →

NASDAQ

SBE shareholders fail to approve merger with ChargePoint, vote postponed

Investments

Bank of America ups stake in CCIV stock by 200%

NYSE

Goldman Sachs (GS) acquired 4.5 million shares of FUBO TV stock

Share your thoughts

Be Informed

Enter your email address to subscribe to Idaho Reporter and receive latest news by email.

Recent Comments

© 2021 Idaho Reporter

Theme by Anders Norén