 THCB stock up 11% after USPS awarded 10-year contract to Oshkosh – Idaho Reporter

NASDAQ, NYSE

THCB stock up 11% after USPS awarded 10-year contract to Oshkosh

Posted by Robert K. Reed on February 23, 2021 0 Comments

Read Next →

NYSE

WKHS stock down on NO USPS contract, OSK gets a NGDV deal

NYSE

CCIV stock will recover, here is why

NASDAQ

CCIV stock:Beware the Crazy Eddies

It is a news all THCB stock holders needed following most recent market-wide selloff.

But how is Tuscan Holdings connected with Oshkosh and why is stock price going up all of a sudden?

If you followed recent announcements from Microvast, which is going public via blank check company Tuscan Holdings Corp., you probably know that Microvast signed a deal with Oshkosh to work together on the development and integration of next-generation battery technologies.

Microvast is a battery provider and Oshkosh needs batteries for both USPS contract, awarded today, and Oshkosh’s future electrification projects. The Microvast-SPAC merger deal will see the electric vehicle battery producer receive $822 million in cash, including a $540 million PIPE from a number of institutional investors including Oshkosh Corporation.

So, there you have it, this is why THCB stock is up on Tuesday, one hour before the closing bell.

Robert K. Reed

Read Next →

NYSE

WKHS stock down on NO USPS contract, OSK gets a NGDV deal

NYSE

CCIV stock will recover, here is why

NASDAQ

CCIV stock:Beware the Crazy Eddies

Share your thoughts

Be Informed

Enter your email address to subscribe to Idaho Reporter and receive latest news by email.

Recent Comments

© 2021 Idaho Reporter

Theme by Anders Norén