Tesla stock search dwarfed by CCIV, data show

The ride sure has been bumpy for Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) investors in the past week. A skyrocketing SPAC market and a out-of-the-blue merger proposal with Lucid Motors have demonstrated the merits of seat belts on many occasions.

While both CCIV and Lucid Motors provided little to no further information on this possible merger, new wave of Wall Street investors have rushed on social media to “prove” that this is not just a rumor. That Lucid Motors and Michael Klein-backed SPAC are merging into a new entity, somewhere at the end of the Winter.

And since EVs and clean energy stocks are a new black, we have seen many posts pushing the CCIV shares down or up.

“He literally said Lucid is a great opportunity out of all the EV SPAC’s, so clearly he likes it and doesn’t share the same concerns as you. Plus, this stock has gone parabolic off a rumor. Some SPAC’s don’t get this high with a DA already in place. Can you imagine when DA drops?”-said @stevothepo commenting on one of the hottest Lucid Motors related tweets.

And just when everyone was onboard and thinking how Lucid will merge with CCIV, CNBC’s David Faber dropped a bomb and said how the merger is “no way” a done deal.

Stock started going down on Friday but then again another “highly credible” source told @alexcutler247 how Lucid will be holding a “COMPANY WIDE MEETING” to discuss some big news (Nudge Nudge Wink Wink). Following this tweet Circuit Breaker was triggered and trading was halted due to massive increase in stock price.

And following all this mess I decided to check out last week’s Google trends and see how popular is CCIV compared to the biggest-of-the-big EV stocks, Tesla (TSLA). And to my surprise Tesla is nowhere near Churchill Capital Corp IV in recent Google searches.

I decided to compare two of the most searched stock related keywords, “CCIV stock” and “TSLA stock”. Why these? Because if you combine stock ticker with keyword “stock” you get all the needed data on Google-Stock chart, Latest News and Organic Google results, which are usually owned by some of the big four (Fool, Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg and MarketWatch). And these terms are usually searched for by investors when they want to find out about latest stock news.

You can see that CCIV stock searches are marked red while TSLA stock search is blue. In almost all U.S. states “CCIV stock” is an obvious winner when it comes to Google News searches, while “TSLA stock” keyword search was popular in New Mexico and Kentucky.

As you can see, we have a similar situation with YouTube search where “CCIV stock” is an obvious winner during the past 7 days.

While Google and YouTube searches are not the most widely used measure of a stock’s valuation, I am sure this data paints a clearer picture of how anxious the market is to see this merger closed.

So, no one knows what the next week or two will bring to the magical world of social media stock pumping, but let’s hope this merger doesn’t encounter some unforeseen potholes.