SBE approves merger with ChargePoint, stock ticker changes to CHPT

Charging station network, ChargePoint, is on its way to becoming a publicly-traded company after Switchback Energy Acquisition (SBE) shareholders approve merger today.

Switchback Energy Acquisition (SBE) has failed to obtain enough shareholder votes to complete the merger in the first try when only 45% of the outstanding shares had voted in favor (99.9% of proxies voted in favor) of the merger with most retail shareholders failing to vote.

“Our decision to provide additional time for investors to get their votes in is proving valuable, and we have been pleased with the number of proxies that have been submitted in the past week.”-said Scott McNeill, CEO of Switchback.

The combined companies’ stock will be traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CHPT.