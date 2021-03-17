 ROCH shareholders approved merger with PureCycle, stock ticker changes to PCT – Idaho Reporter

NASDAQ

ROCH shareholders approved merger with PureCycle, stock ticker changes to PCT

Posted by Robert K. Reed on March 17, 2021

PureCycle Technologies (PCT) is now ready to go public as shareholders of Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ: ROCH, ROCHU, ROCHW) , a special purpose acquisition company backed by Roth Capital Partners and Craig-Hallum Capital Group have approved previously announced merger.

PureCycle Technologies is a leading innovator in polypropylene recycling aiming to revolutionize plastic recycling. Upon closing of the transaction, the newly created holding company will be re-named “PureCycle Technologies, Inc.” and will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the new stock ticker symbol PCT.

The Company is building its first commercial-scale plant in Ironton, Ohio, which is expected to have capacity of approximately 105 million pounds of ultra-pure recycled polypropylene per year when fully operational. This factory is scheduled to be completed in the second half of 2022

