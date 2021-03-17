ROCH shareholders approved merger with PureCycle, stock ticker changes to PCT

PureCycle Technologies (PCT) is now ready to go public as shareholders of Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ: ROCH, ROCHU, ROCHW) , a special purpose acquisition company backed by Roth Capital Partners and Craig-Hallum Capital Group have approved previously announced merger.

PureCycle Technologies is a leading innovator in polypropylene recycling aiming to revolutionize plastic recycling. Upon closing of the transaction, the newly created holding company will be re-named “PureCycle Technologies, Inc.” and will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the new stock ticker symbol PCT.

The Company is building its first commercial-scale plant in Ironton, Ohio, which is expected to have capacity of approximately 105 million pounds of ultra-pure recycled polypropylene per year when fully operational. This factory is scheduled to be completed in the second half of 2022