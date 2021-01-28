RobinHood joins “The Sheriff of Nottingham” in an attempt to save Melvin Capital and other hedge funds.

In an attempt to scare off small time investors, via fake news distributed by all leading US media sites yesterday, it was announced how Melvin Capital has exited GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock.

“Melvin Capital has re-positioned portfolio over the past few days. We have closed out our position in GME ,” their spokesman said in a statement.

He then added how- “The social media posts about Melvin Capital going bankrupt are categorically false,”.

If you don’t understand what is going on - Watch this. #DeleteRobinhoodpic.twitter.com/DMtjcaqBTS — Stock Lizard King (@StockLizardKing) January 28, 2021

The thing is they probably just handed their hand grenade (sold their position) to another hedge fund to play with it, so they avoid going bankrupt. And since this “breaking news” did not help the super-rich, they continued to work over night.

First things big hedge funds did, was to fake the sell-off on Wednesday after-hours (trading hours when retail investors cannot trade). So, if you searched “BB stock” or “GME stock” via Google you probably saw that these stocks are deep in red after the closing bell, but this was big hedge funds simulating selloff.

This did not helped at all so plan C is taking place right now. The stocks like AMC and GameStop aren’t going up because companies like RobinhoodApp blocked retail traders from trading them. They are basically saying:”Thanks for giving us your money but we are not allowed to allow you getting more profits, because only rich can stay rich”.

And it turns out @RobinhoodApp is the biggest frauds of them all. “Democratizing finance for all” except when we manipulate the market cause too many ordinary people are getting rich pic.twitter.com/Xcvs4CdEmr — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 28, 2021

And just when you thought the evil sheriff of Nottingham was done and something will change, Robin Hood comes to the rescue .

I’m sure @RobinhoodApp will frame the inability to purchase new shares in $GME and $AMC as “just trying to protect inexperienced investors” even though every party knows it’s a lie. — Jay Ruzicka (@jayruzicka) January 28, 2021

What the owners of Robin Hood do not understand is that this revolution can easily move away from Wall Street into their app, as people are leaving them and searching other options.

And if this pisses you off, you can always transfer your shares out of Robinhood App, here is how.