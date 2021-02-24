 Reddit down after AMC, GameStop stock surge at close – Idaho Reporter

NASDAQ, NYSE

Reddit down after AMC, GameStop stock surge at close

Posted by Robert K. Reed on February 24, 2021 0 Comments

Strange thing happened in the last minutes of the trading day on Wednesday. Just when we thought another boring day on Wall Street is going to end with nothing new to report, we saw a huge spike in WSB related stocks- GME, AMC, BB, NAKD…

Almost simultaneously Reddit site went down following GME surge (104%) and another 22% in the first minutes of AH trading session.

Many social media users are reporting that Reddit is either loading slow or not accessible at all.

The word is that the real GME squeeze has begun.

We can only wait and see what tomorrow holds for all GME investors.

Robert K. Reed

Recent Comments

