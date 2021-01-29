 NOVS Stockholders Approve Merger with AppHarvest, stock ticker changes to APPH – Idaho Reporter

NOVS Stockholders Approve Merger with AppHarvest, stock ticker changes to APPH

Posted by Robert K. Reed on January 29, 2021 0 Comments

Novus Capital Corp (NASDAQ: NOVS), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), today held its previously announced special meeting of stockholders . In connection therewith, the NOVS’s stockholders voted in favor of approval of the proposed business combination (merger) between Novus Capital Corp and AppHarvest., a Lexington, KY based B Corp.

AppHarvest is building some of America’s largest greenhouses, combining conventional agriculture techniques with today’s technology to grow non-GMO, chemical-free produce.

App Harvest about themselves

NOVS is a blank check company (SPAC) incorporated in Indianapolis for the purpose of effecting a merger, reorganization or similar business combination focused on “sustainability and social equity through technological innovation” .

Stock ticker symbol will change from NOVS to APPH and will be tradable on NASDAQ starting Monday.

Robert K. Reed

