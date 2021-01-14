 Lucid Motors is not merging with CCIV? Stock price goes down – Idaho Reporter

NYSE

Lucid Motors is not merging with CCIV? Stock price goes down

Posted by Robert K. Reed on January 14, 2021 3 Comments

Read Next →

Investments

Bill Ackman Buys $200M worth of Howard Huges (HHC) stock

NYSE

SEC declares effective Switchback Energy (SBE) stock ticker change to CHPT

Healthcare

IPOC approves merger with Clover Health, stock ticker changes to CLOV

After all the hype and stock pumping seems like dark clouds are gathering above CCIV shareholders on Friday. According to this latest post on TheFly, Lucid Motors -Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) merger is not a “done deal” after all.

The merger talks between Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) and Lucid Motors are in “no way” a done deal, CNBC’s David Faber reports, citing sources. Bloomberg on January 11 reported that electric vehicle maker Lucid is in talks to go public through a merger with one of Michael Klein’s special purpose acquisition companies, Churchill Capital Corp IV. A transaction could be valued at up to $15B, sources told Bloomberg.

CCIV stock price is down in the first trading hour following this news after it briefly touched all time high of $20.14.

Robert K. Reed

Read Next →

Investments

Bill Ackman Buys $200M worth of Howard Huges (HHC) stock

NYSE

SEC declares effective Switchback Energy (SBE) stock ticker change to CHPT

Healthcare

IPOC approves merger with Clover Health, stock ticker changes to CLOV

3 Comments

Add Comment →

  1. Ale

    He cited no sources, it was literally just his opinion…

    January 14, 2021
    Reply

  2. 100x all day

    PUMP IT CUNTS

    January 14, 2021
    Reply

Share your thoughts

Be Informed

Enter your email address to subscribe to Idaho Reporter and receive latest news by email.

Recent Comments

© 2021 Idaho Reporter

Theme by Anders Norén

%d bloggers like this: