Lucid Motors is not merging with CCIV? Stock price goes down

After all the hype and stock pumping seems like dark clouds are gathering above CCIV shareholders on Friday. According to this latest post on TheFly, Lucid Motors -Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) merger is not a “done deal” after all.

The merger talks between Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) and Lucid Motors are in “no way” a done deal, CNBC’s David Faber reports, citing sources. Bloomberg on January 11 reported that electric vehicle maker Lucid is in talks to go public through a merger with one of Michael Klein’s special purpose acquisition companies, Churchill Capital Corp IV. A transaction could be valued at up to $15B, sources told Bloomberg.

CCIV stock price is down in the first trading hour following this news after it briefly touched all time high of $20.14.