Immunovant (IMVT) stock up 50% on possible takeover by Roivant

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) stock gained more than 50% during pre-market session on Monday, following SEC filing where Roivant disclosed that they or an affiliate would acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Immunovant not currently owned by Roivant.

Roivant expects that any potential transaction would be at a per share price representing a premium to current trading levels, consistent with similar precedent transactions in the life sciences industry involving acquisitions of minority interests by majority shareholders.

Roivant directly beneficially owns 56,377,388, or 57.5%, of the IMVT Stock.