IDEX stock marches on following another closed deal.

Seems like there is no stopping for Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock price anymore.

After increasing its stake in California-based Solectrac, Inc. through a follow-on investment of an additional $1.3 million and acquiring 100% of Wireless Advanced Vehicle Electrification, Inc. (“WAVE”) for cash and stock , Ideanomics today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of privately held Timios Holdings Corp.

According to press release Ideanomics “will assist Timios in scaling its business in various ways, including referring client acquisition and product innovation”.

According to Owler, Timios has 285 employees bringing in an estimated $45 million.

IDEX stock price is up 4% in the first trading hour on Monday.