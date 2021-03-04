Ideanomics (IDEX) acquires 20% of Energica for $13.1 million

- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) acquired a 20% stake in e- motorcycles company-Energica Motor Company- for Euro 10,909,091 which is around $13.1 million.
- Energica is a Modena, Italy-based company that develops, assembles and distributes battery-powered supersport motorcycles.
- Energica will invite a representative of Ideanomics to attend meetings of Energica’s board of directors.
- Ideanomics shall have the right to participate in any equity financing by Energica
- IDEX stock -5.64% pre-market session
Press Release
Energica Investor Presentation
Share your thoughts