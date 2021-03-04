 Ideanomics (IDEX) acquires 20% of Energica for $13.1 million – Idaho Reporter

Ideanomics (IDEX) acquires 20% of Energica for $13.1 million

Posted by Robert K. Reed on March 4, 2021

  • Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) acquired a 20% stake in e- motorcycles company-Energica Motor Company- for Euro 10,909,091 which is around $13.1 million.
  • Energica is a Modena, Italy-based company that develops, assembles and distributes battery-powered supersport motorcycles.
  • Energica will invite a representative of Ideanomics to attend meetings of Energica’s board of directors.
  • Ideanomics shall have the right to participate in any equity financing by Energica
  • IDEX stock -5.64% pre-market session

Energica Investor Presentation

