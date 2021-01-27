Here is how GME could soon be worth $27,000

Ah, winter…the time of year when everything shrinks, snowflakes are falling from the grey sky — and, just like bears remain safe hiding in their dens, short sellers are hibernating as well, while retail investors emerge newly refocused and ready to take another GME stock flight.

If you thought how Tuesday was crazy and how 100% gains are out of touch with reality, Gamestop (NYSE:GME) stock is running wild, again, but this time in Europe. While USA based investors are sleeping, German investors are flocking to the fastest growing U.S. stock. Wednesday morning and one GME stock was selling for EUR 241 (around $290) at one point, and as reported by Reddit users it is around $250 at the time of writing this article.

Now that hedge fund investors started falling we have new hedge fund buddies running their way to “save” them.

These retail investors had taken aim at Melvin, a fund headed by Gabriel Plotkin, a former portfolio manager with Steve Cohen’s SAC Capital. Cohen’s successor firm Point72 had more than $1 billion invested in Melvin’s fund

But the thing is, the more money they throw in to cover their short position, the higher the price goes. While some of the WSB members are rather bearish (in my opinion), as we can see in the quote below, I expect one GME share could be worth same as one BTC if Tuesday-like gains extend into the next week.

With at least 71.2M shares shorted as of Dec. 31 and now likely at least 78M (a 10% increase), this means that deep pockets are ready to play and play big (e.g. willing to go up to -$20B).With only -$5b in losses, it would require another 500% increase from what it is today to push the shorts out, that’s $1,000….I would be utterly shocked if it did not split at $400 back down to $50 to allow more ramp up jaamr15

So, WSB user jaamr15 suggest that there will be a stock split (a move when company choose to split their shares so they can lower the trading price of their stock to a range deemed comfortable by most investors) and this is not far fetched from reality, here is why.

Bull case for GME stock split- Dr. Michael Burry, the hedge fund investor who made millions shorting subprime mortgages during the 2008 crisis and was dramatized by Christian Bale in “The Big Short,” disclosed it bought 5.3% of GameStop shares in 2020, which is around 2.8 million shares.

And for a reason known to him, he is now calling GME short squeeze “unnatural and dangerous” even though he turned $15 million into almost $500M in a matter of months. SEC cannot stop the short squeeze by closing down The New York Stock Exchange and short squeeze will stop only once retail investors start taking massive profits and pushing into it another stock such as BlackBerry or AMC. This may happen if we see 10 for one split, which might trigger selling out of fear.

Bull case for 1 GME=1 BTC– If we are going to use the power of compounding theory, we could see GME stock price reaching BTC levels in just 8 business days. One GME stock was worth “only” $80 at the opening on Tuesday but closed 92.7% higher at $147,98. If the rally continues at the same rhythm (at around 92% increase per day) we will see GME hitting $27,147 on Friday February 5th.

Who would have thought one month ago that Elon Musk would give a shout out to “degenerates and autists” of Wall Street Bets subreddit?

P.S. GME is already 92% higher on Wednesday, during pre-market trading session.