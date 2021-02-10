Goldman Sachs (GS) acquired 4.5 million shares of FUBO TV stock

Shares of an American streaming television service, Fubo TV, jumped over 4 per cent on Wednesday during pre-market session after Goldman Sachs reported it acquired a stake in FUBO TV stock . The stock saw an all time high in December reaching $62.29 at one point, but stalled since then waiting for a strong catalyst.

According to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Goldman Sachs now owns 4,552,016 FUBO shares.

The share of FUBO TV made a stellar debut on NYSE in October, delivering over 400% returns to its investors so far.

In its most recent quarterly earnings report, FuboTV revealed a 47% increase in year-on-year (YoY) third quarter revenues to US$61.2 million at the end of September.

FUBO stock price has gone down more than 6% since February 4th, but gained almost 3% during pre-market session on Wednesday. FUBO 52-week low price is $10.00 while 52-week high is at $62.29.