 Goldman Sachs (GS) acquired 4.5 million shares of FUBO TV stock – Idaho Reporter

NYSE

Goldman Sachs (GS) acquired 4.5 million shares of FUBO TV stock

Posted by Robert K. Reed on February 10, 2021 0 Comments

Read Next →

NYSE

Back to square one for Hyatt (H), Wyndham (WYND) and Hilton (HLT) stocks

Automotive

SNPR stock pops on Volta Industries merger news

NYSE

BlackRock more than doubled its stake in AMC stock

Shares of an American streaming television service, Fubo TV, jumped over 4 per cent on Wednesday during pre-market session after Goldman Sachs reported it acquired a stake in FUBO TV stock . The stock saw an all time high in December reaching $62.29 at one point, but stalled since then waiting for a strong catalyst.

According to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Goldman Sachs now owns 4,552,016 FUBO shares.

The share of FUBO TV made a stellar debut on NYSE in October, delivering over 400% returns to its investors so far.

In its most recent quarterly earnings report, FuboTV revealed a 47% increase in year-on-year (YoY) third quarter revenues to US$61.2 million at the end of September.

FUBO stock price has gone down more than 6% since February 4th, but gained almost 3% during pre-market session on Wednesday. FUBO 52-week low price is $10.00 while 52-week high is at $62.29.

Robert K. Reed

Read Next →

NYSE

Back to square one for Hyatt (H), Wyndham (WYND) and Hilton (HLT) stocks

Automotive

SNPR stock pops on Volta Industries merger news

NYSE

BlackRock more than doubled its stake in AMC stock

Share your thoughts

Be Informed

Enter your email address to subscribe to Idaho Reporter and receive latest news by email.

Recent Comments

© 2021 Idaho Reporter

Theme by Anders Norén