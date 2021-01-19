GME stock faces ‘the mother of all short squeezes’ as Citron jumps in to save the shorts.

Shares in electronics retail company Gamestop (NYSE:GME) soared more than 25% percent on Tuesday, marking the stock’s 52-week high day on the back of what Reddit users called the “mother of all short squeezes.”

The NYSE-listed company has seen demand to “short” its stock drop over recent weeks, according to Twitter users, as spiking stock prices pressured investors to drop bets that shares would tank. Furthermore Fidelity and Schwab are reportedly offering 10.5% to GME stockholders so they can loan them to shorts.

Fidelity offered me 10.5% to loan out my shares to shorts. — tfeller (@tfeller) January 15, 2021

But not everyone is on board short squeeze train. Seems like Citron Research (a known short seller) does not like the price hike.

for a lemon, you're quite salty — Stephane Lake (@LakeStephane) January 19, 2021

Some reports suggest that Gamestock’s biggest activist shareholder and The CHEWY co-founder Ryan Cohen might make big changes in how Gamestop will grow in the future.

GameStop’s stock price jumped as much as 27% on Tuesday, after soaring as much as 500% to a five-year high. The rally followed a deal between Cohen’s RC Ventures and GameStop to add three seats to the retailer’s board, including one for Cohen.

As stock continues its rally big dogs such as Jim Cramer started bashing stock, asking people to sell.

“You need to think about GME differently.”- noted a member of a popular subreddit called WallStreetBets-“Not as a trader. Not as an investor. You need to think like a venture capitalist. This is an unprecedented opportunity, and the first time I’ve gone all-in – I’m more bullish now than when the stock was trading sub $15.”

Following Citron Research tweet GME stock price went down from $45 to $38.50 where it is at the time of writing this article.