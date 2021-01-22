GME can’t be shorted anymore, as no stock is available at Ameritrade, E-trade and First Trade

During this week, Gamestop (NYSE:GME) stock caused a real bang. Many had already written off the game retailer, which has been struggling for years with falling sales and generally falling demand. The last numbers exceeded the (manageable) expectations of the analysts then quite clearly.

As a result, Gamestop’s share more than doubled its price within a few days. The share has remained at a respectable level to this day, but is already showing the end of the short-squeeze is not near. A long-term prognosis is currently extremely difficult, the further development depends on many factors, one of them being the most important one- How many GME stocks can short sellers borrow?

The answer is here. According to multiple sources, you cannot borrow GME stock anymore, you cannot short it at all.

$GME Gamstop just as a test I tried a 1000 share short on Gamestop on Schwab - no stock available - Just to be clear I am in fact long and calling for $100 a share - madness yes pic.twitter.com/33N878ZWD7 — Vince Stanzione (@Vince_Stanzione) January 22, 2021

“Testing shorting Gamestop shares through various brokers – seems like there’s no availability anywhere! Screenshots below are from tests through Ameritrade, E-trade, and Firstrade – it can’t be shorted.”-said one of the GME long holders.

GME stock is up more than 10% at the time of writing this article, and seems like it is going higher.