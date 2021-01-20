GHIV shareholders approved merger with United Wholesale Mortgage, stock ticker changes to UMW.

United Wholesale Mortgage is now cleared to go public as the shareholders of the special-purpose acquisition company Gores Holdings IV (NASDAQ: GHIV) have approved the merger.

The combined business entity will begin trading on Friday (22nd January) under the ticker UWM. United Wholesale Mortgage is a Pontiac, MI based wholesale lender founded in 1986.

GHIV investors are not overly enthusiastic about their investment so far as many SPACs rallied over $20 pre-merger, while GHIV stock price never went above $14.50. And all this even though GHIV stock was trending on social media in the last couple of months.

3,30 % of $16 billion = € 528.000.000 => SPAC

€ 528.000.000 / 42.500.000 float = +/- € 12,42 / share — Steve Bussé (@steve_busse) January 18, 2021

Following the merger, UMW will have four classes of authorized common stock. The Class A Stock and the Class C Stock will have one vote per share. The Class B Stock and the Class D Stock will have ten votes per share. SFS Corp., which is controlled by Mat Ishbia, the CEO and President of UWM, and Jeff Ishbia, the founder of UWM, will hold 100% of the Class D Stock and will control 79% of the combined voting power of the capital stock of the Post-Combination Company.