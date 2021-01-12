 Emirates remains the safest airline but this low cost carrier is the biggest surprise – Idaho Reporter

Emirates remains the safest airline but this low cost carrier is the biggest surprise

Posted by Robert K. Reed on January 12, 2021 0 Comments

The largest airline of the United Arab Emirates has defended its title as the safest airline.

In 2020, Emirates is again the winner of the annual safety ranking carried out by the Center for Aviation Safety (JACDEC )in cooperation with the aviation magazine “Aero International”. With a risk index of 94.75 percent, it is again just ahead of another Gulf airline, Etihad Airways (94.73 percent). The rankings cover first 100 companies.


The low-cost airline Scoot from Singapore, whose parent company Singapore Airlines only occupies 21st place, surprisingly came in third.

The Spanish Air Europa (4) and FINNAIR (5) also defended their positions, ahead of the two Dutch companies KLM (6) and Transavia (7). The well-known low-cost airline Easyjet (LON:EZJ) from ranked 13th with 91.12 percent.

The JACDEC rating includes the 100 airlines with the world’s highest traffic performance. The results are shown as a percentage, with the values ​​oriented from the maximum value of 100 percent downwards. The assessment is based on the airline’s accident history over the past 30 years, the country-specific environment in which it operates and the airlines’ specific risk factors.

According to JACDEC there were 318 civilian fatalities (only aircrafts with 19 seats or more) in 2020.

