DMYD sets date for stockholders to vote on merger with Genius Sports

DMY Technology Group (NYSE:DMYD) announced plans for the special meeting where stockholders will consider and vote upon the company’s Agreement and Plan of Merger with Genius Sports, dated October 27, 2020.

A special meeting of stockholders of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II, will be held at 10:00 AM, Eastern Time, on April 5, 2021, via webcast at this URL.

Genius Sports Group acquires data from sports events around the world and supplies it to sports betting operators, such as DKNG and GNOG. The Company has a leading portfolio of rights to official data – the feed of live sports statistics that is sanctioned, and otherwise owned, by the relevant governing league. GSG provides data on over 240,000 events each year – effectively every hour of every day. It is the official provider for over 170,000 of these events.

DMYD shares are down 4% on a year-to-date basis.