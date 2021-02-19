DAX (INDEXDB: DAX) will stay below 14,000 points, here is why.

After a terrible week, the Dax (INDEXDB: DAX) should on Friday first of all gain something, but there is simply nothing substantive to hang our hat on. Almost an hour before the start of Xetra, the X-Dax, as an indicator for the German leading index, signaled an increase of 0.34 percent to 13,934 points. Most recently, however, it has been shown that the momentum is missing to jump the 14,000 mark more clearly, explained the Helaba experts. The leading Eurozone index EuroStoxx 50 (INDEXSTOXX: SX5E) is already down at the opening on Friday.

Last week, the Dax had reached a record of 14 169 points. So far this week it has been down by a good one percent. On Wall Street there were new highs over the course of the week, but the indices of the technology exchange Nasdaq in particular have come back significantly. In the event of setbacks, however, buyers can always be found quickly, as price rallies towards the end of trading showed.

“Rising interest rates remain the topic of the hour on the stock exchanges,” said portfolio manager Thomas Altmann from QC Partners. After it had been ignored by investors for a long time, it was now causing “gloomy clouds to appear on the previously blue stock market sky”. “The mood on the stock market has not yet turned, but worries and nervousness are noticeably increasing.” In the course of the expiry of options on the futures exchanges, Altmann sees the round marks of 13,900 and 14,000 points in the Dax in focus. But he expects movement above all in the bond market.

On the economic agenda, sentiment data from the industry and the service sector in the euro zone are of interest in the morning. On the corporate side, the alliance standswith dates on the agenda. One trader called them better than expected, particularly in the life and health insurance and assets under management sectors. Investors should also be pleased with the dividend of EUR 9.60 per share. The stocks on Tradegate gained 1.8 percent at the close of the Xetra.

The current extreme weather conditions in the US state of Texas have negative effects on RWE as the energy company announced. The background is weather-related failures of wind turbines and high electricity prices. Although it is probably only a one-time burden, but these are considerable, wrote RBC analyst John Musk. Investors are likely to react negatively. The RWE share carries the red lantern in the DAX on Friday in early trading with a clear minus