Dave Portnoy Buys CCIV Stock After “Billion People” Told Him To Do So

Dave Portnoy said he purchased an undisclosed amount of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) shares Friday.

The Barstool Sports owner told his Twitter followers that he bought into the hot SPAC after so many retail investors told him to do so.

“I had a billion people tell me $cciv was the go button today. I bought it. I’ll prob get killed.” Portnoy told , adding that “If you can’t spot the sucker in the first half hour at the table, then you are the sucker” .

Portnoy also previously revealed that he invested in GME stock but later sold when GME short squeeze was abruptly stopped. As GME stock is up again, he said that he never had so much FOMO (fear of missing out).

CCIV stock closed almost 3.07% lower on Thursday at $27.82 but is up and 7% on Friday during pre-market session.