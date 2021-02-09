 Corsair (CRSR) Stock Flops After Q4 Earnings Crush Estimates – Idaho Reporter

NASDAQ

Corsair (CRSR) Stock Flops After Q4 Earnings Crush Estimates

Posted by Robert K. Reed on February 9, 2021 0 Comments

Read Next →

Investments

Bitcoin price surges after Tesla (TSLA) jumps into the crypto with $1.5B investment

NASDAQ

AMCI shareholders approved merger with Advent Technologies, stock ticker changes to ADN

NASDAQ

NOVS Stockholders Approve Merger with AppHarvest, stock ticker changes to APPH

High-end game hardware and peripheral manufacturer Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Tuesday failed Wall Street’s fourth-quarter target . Corsair’s earnings report boosted CRSR stock during pre-market trading.

Based in Fremont, CA., the company generated $556.3 million in the final quarter of the year and earned 53 cents per diluted share. Analysts expected Corsair revenue of 46 cents per share with revenue of $530 million.

““We are excited to see the market for gaming and streaming product continue to grow at such a pace. It is clear that a new wave of gamers and streamers has entered the market as well as consumers building gaming PCs for the first time,” CEO Andy Paul said.

“I am particularly pleased that the revenue from our gaming components and systems segment is now over $1 billion,” he added.

The Company expects 2021 full year Net revenue to be in the range of $1.8 billion to $1.95 billion.

Corsair’s earnings report is the second for this company since its IPO on September 23. The price of the Corsair IPO was only $17 per share. CRSR stock already went over $50, on November 24.

In pre-market trading on the stock market today, CRSR stocks lost almost 4% near $44.00. During Monday’s regular session, CRSR shares gained 1.68% to 45.99 prior to Corsair’s earnings report.

Robert K. Reed

Read Next →

Investments

Bitcoin price surges after Tesla (TSLA) jumps into the crypto with $1.5B investment

NASDAQ

AMCI shareholders approved merger with Advent Technologies, stock ticker changes to ADN

NASDAQ

NOVS Stockholders Approve Merger with AppHarvest, stock ticker changes to APPH

Share your thoughts

Be Informed

Enter your email address to subscribe to Idaho Reporter and receive latest news by email.

Recent Comments

© 2021 Idaho Reporter

Theme by Anders Norén