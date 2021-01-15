‘Circuit breaker’ triggered to keep CCIV stock from going through the roof. What you need to know

Churchill Capital Corp (CCIV) stock went from red to green on Friday, with its stock hitting the circuit breaker in the 2nd hour of the trading day.

Where there is smoke there is fire- is Friday’s mantra for all CCIV investors. Another rumor launched CCIV shares on Friday, hitting an all time high at one moment ($21.00).

Following an in-depth post on Reddit where a social media user under the nickname “1010itsallright” posted a search and volume data in Google Saudi Arabia CCIV, explaining how this is a good sign for Lucid Merger, shares started a day in green but soon went down.

But lo and behold, a known SPAC investor called @alexcutler247 then shared this tweet, explaining how there is a “company wide meeting” where there will be some huge and groundbreaking announcement.

WILL BE HOLDING A COMPANY WIDE MEETING / CONFERENCE CALL TODAY AT 11AM PACFIC. SOURCE STATES THAT THEY ONLY HOLD THESE MEETINGS FOR BIG ANNOUNCEMENTS... pic.twitter.com/bHm6RMuqN6 — Alex Cutler (@alexcutler247) January 15, 2021

Mr. Cutler said that his source is working at Lucid but he is not allowed to disclose the name of his source.

Following this rumor shares of Churchil Capital Corp IV went parabolic and trading was halted.

But 2 hours later and we saw a completely different action with stop loss being triggered again due to a massive selloff sending CCIV stock down a staircase to the basement. In dollars, CCIV went back under $17.00.

No one knows if Lucid will merge with CCIV, but you must admit that this ride is not for the faint-hearted. Some may say that FOMO (fear of missing out) will be crazy as well if merger goes through.