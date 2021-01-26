Chamath Palihapitiya to run for governor of California

Sri Lankan-born Canadian-American venture capitalist, Chamath Palihapitiya, is hoping to bring a lot of change to California.

The announcement came late Monday (PST) after he tweeted “It’s on. #RecallGavinNewsom.”

“California is a mess — it’s too expensive, our teachers are underpaid, and our schools aren’t good enough.”-is the message Mr. Palihapitiya is sending via his 1 day old web site CHAMATHFORCA.com

His top priority will be to cut down taxes to 0% which will in turn, according to Palihapitiya “drive growth which will increase the state’s revenue from $15B to $30B.”

The announcement of Palihapitiya’s potential run for CA governor follows his recent Twitter post pointing the spotlight on current Mayor of the City of Miami.

Chamath Palihapitiya is, among other things, known for taking a stand against government bailouts.

“Who are we talking about? We’re talking about a hedge fund that serves a bunch of billionaire family offices? Who cares? Let them get wiped out. Who cares? They don’t get to summer in the Hamptons? Who cares? On Main Street today, people are getting wiped out. Right now, rich CEOs are not, boards that have horrible governance are not. Hedge funds are not. People are.”- Chamath said when commenting on why corporations shouldn’t get government bailouts.

While there has not been any official announcement and no political filing forms have been submitted with the California Secretary of State by Palihapitiya, there are already many candidates who have officially declared their intention to run for 2022 Governor’s race, including , security guard Patrick J. Barnes.