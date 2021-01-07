 Chamath Palihapitiya says “F*ck you” to Peter Schiff, CEO of Europac – Idaho Reporter

Entrepreneurs

Chamath Palihapitiya says “F*ck you” to Peter Schiff, CEO of Europac

Posted by Robert K. Reed on January 7, 2021

Billionaire, VC, board member of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors and CEO of Social Capital, Chamath Palihapitiya has said “fuck you” to Peter Schiff, millionaire and CEO of Europac on Twitter. His comment came moments after Mr. Schiff compared stock market with 2008 bubble.

Peter Schiff, a big critic of BTC and cryptocurrencies, than replied:”Really, that’s your relpy? That’s the best you’ve got. I merely repeated the words you just spoke, almost verbatim. Maybe after reading them back you realized how ridiculous they sound. Don’t shoot the messenger.”

Chamath Palihapitiya is one of the SPAC (a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company) boom heroes in 2020 and continues to be that in 2021, announcing another SPAC deal going forward. Mr. Palihapitiya announced today, via Twitter of course, that Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings V will merge with SoFi-finance “company that’s helping people get their money right”.

Just yesterday his previous SPAC merged with Clover Health making it a public company.

