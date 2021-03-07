Chamath Palihapitiya is a‘snake oil salesman,’ says investor who claims SPAC King ‘just wants to enrich himself off of you’

Chamath Palihapitiya has had a roller-coaster 2021 so far, undergoing wild swings in his wealth, rooting against hedge funds, declaring his intention to run for Governor of California, and all this while positioning himself as the man of people.

But as the time goes by, the same people he is defending in his Twitter rants, are starting to turn their backs on him.

While stock markets are closed, investors at WallStreetBets subreddit have topics to cover. One of these topics is a due diligence post on Chamath Palihapitiya.

Post marked ” Chamath Palihapitiya – DD- Snake oil salesman” took off in popularity, garnering 9k upvotes and 1100 comments at the time of writing this article becoming the most awarded post early Sunday.

Reddit user u/erythaean slammed Social Capital Hedosophia’s CEO Chamath Palihaptiya for GME stock pump and dump via his Twitter profile.

He sent out a tweet buying gme, and then sold it later the same day without sending out a sale tweet. He realized people had an issue with this then decided to donate the profits to charity. The problem with this is not only did he make his followers bag hold, but he also gets a free tax write off from them

He also went off on how Mr. Palihapitiya pumped the shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) “only to completely sell his entire stake while still being chairman of the company without warning anyone”.

In the midst of the GME drama Mr. Palihapitiya announced how he is running for the California governor office and WSB poster is sure this is done only to increase the value of his busines.

Running for governor of CA to lower his own taxes, and enrich his friends. This guy is your typical politician, but instead of campaigning for offices he is campaigning for you to buy his spacs/stocks. Don’t buy into the “good guy” bull shit. He just wants to enrich himself off of you. I like some of his stocks, but I won’t be touching them after looking into him.

“On top of that, he dumped his wife and four kids to get with his new rich girlfriend. Also, many partners have left Social Capital, citing this snake as the main reason.” claims another WSB user known as MisterBing18, in the comment section, adding how -“the most infuriating part is, he has the nerve to call himself the next Warren Buffett. Everything about him, his ego and his value, are the complete opposite of what Buffett stands for. Get the f**k outta here.”-he concludes.