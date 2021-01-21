 Chamath Palihapitiya (IPOF, IPOE) asks Stripe CEO to take them public – Idaho Reporter

Chamath Palihapitiya (IPOF, IPOE) asks Stripe CEO to take them public

Posted by Robert K. Reed on January 21, 2021

PSTH stock has been trending during the month of December thanks to rumors that Bill Ackman’s SPAC could be taking Stripe public. This dream was demolished by Stripe CEO on Twitter when he said:”No such deal.”

Fast forward January 21st and we have another investor heavyweight, Chamath Palihapitiya, best known as SPAC King, offering his services to take Stripe public, through a merger with one of his SPACs such as IPOF.

Following this tweet IPOF stock is slightly up on Thursday.

The move came just one hour before his latest investment teaser on Twitter:”I’m finalizing an investment in “???” and will be leading their PIPE so it will soon be public.”-said billionaire, and added that this is a “Best SaaS company I’ve ever seen/invested in”.

This tweet came moments after @pipe CEO announced, also via Twitter, that:”Big news coming from @pipe in the next few weeks.”

This is why many connected two dots and came to conclusion that Mr. Palihapitiya will take PIPE.COM public.

The billionaire gained success with his first SPAC transaction that took Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic space tourism company (NYSE:SPCE) public in 2019 and has been particularly active in the “blank check” world in 2020. Palihapitiya previously revealed he has reserved tickers from “IPOA” through “IPOZ” on the NYSE. Which means that he might take 20+ companies public via SPACs.

