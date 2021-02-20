CCIV to announce merger with Lucid on Tuesday.

According to Bloomberg, Lucid Motors Inc. is nearing a deal with Churchill Capital Corp IV, and deal should be announced Tuesday (February 23). Even though negotiations are ongoing it is said that the combined entity will be valued at $15B.

Damn, the manipulation knife on a Friday in order to scoop up cheaper shares before Merger Monday, it all makes sense now. Good thing we’re all in alignment and seeing this first hand to be educated more. $CCIV — Chris Randone (@ChrisRandone) February 20, 2021

