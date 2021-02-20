 CCIV to announce merger with Lucid on Tuesday. – Idaho Reporter

Investments

CCIV to announce merger with Lucid on Tuesday.

Posted by Robert K. Reed on February 20, 2021 0 Comments

Read Next →

Investments

Bank of America ups stake in CCIV stock by 200%

Investments

Bitcoin price surges after Tesla (TSLA) jumps into the crypto with $1.5B investment

Investments

Silver price (SLV,JPM) moves 9% on a short squeeze chatter, here is what you need to know

According to Bloomberg, Lucid Motors Inc. is nearing a deal with Churchill Capital Corp IV, and deal should be announced Tuesday (February 23). Even though negotiations are ongoing it is said that the combined entity will be valued at $15B.

This is a breaking news, we will update the story as we get new information.

Robert K. Reed

Read Next →

Investments

Bank of America ups stake in CCIV stock by 200%

Investments

Bitcoin price surges after Tesla (TSLA) jumps into the crypto with $1.5B investment

Investments

Silver price (SLV,JPM) moves 9% on a short squeeze chatter, here is what you need to know

Share your thoughts

Be Informed

Enter your email address to subscribe to Idaho Reporter and receive latest news by email.

Recent Comments

© 2021 Idaho Reporter

Theme by Anders Norén