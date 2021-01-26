 BlackRock trims stake in GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock – Idaho Reporter

BlackRock trims stake in GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock

Posted by Robert K. Reed on January 26, 2021

It’s a big decrease from June, when BlackRock reported owning more that 11 million of the Gamestop’s shares.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gamestop, Inc. (NYSE:GME) by 18.23% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13G/A filing with the SEC. The firm now owns 9,217,335 shares of GME, which represents 13.20% ownership.

In their previous filing , BlackRock Inc. had reported owning 11,271,702 shares.

Even after selling these shares Blackrock is one of the biggest GME holders at the moment. Almost same amount of shares is in the possession of RC Ventures LLC, of Ryan Cohen.

On the other side, billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya invested in GME stock today just to humor his followers.

The battle between GME short-sellers and WallStreetBets crowd is continuing as GME stock gained another 100% today, at the time of writing this article.

