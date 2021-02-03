BlackRock more than doubled its stake in AMC stock

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is looking to meme stocks for future growth opportunities as the asset manager doubles down on its AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) portfolio.

BlackRock more than doubled its ownership stake in AMC, according to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. BlackRock is the world’s largest asset management firm, with a reported $8.67 trillion in assets under management as of 2020.

On Feb. 2, BlackRock Inc. has filed an SC 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6,211,222 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.. This represents 5.7% ownership of the company. In their previous filing dated 2020-12-08, BlackRock Inc. had reported owning 3,901,649 shares, indicating an increase of 59.19%.

AMC stock price has gone down more than 40% on Tuesday but gained almost 10% during pre-market session on Wednesday. AMC 52-week low price is $1.96 while 52-week high is at $20.36.