Billionaire investor Howard Marks’ firm brings Ashford Hospitality (AHT) stock back from the dead.

Posted by Robert K. Reed on January 14, 2021 0 Comments

Legendary American investor and billionaire Howard Marks is betting on distressed company once again. This time Oaktree Capital Management, co-founded by Mr. Marks, just gave a $200 million loan to $2.4 hotel stock of Ashford Hospitality (NYSE:AHT). Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in upscale, full-service hotels.

Oaktree Capital Management will provide a $200 million senior secured term loan to AHT. In addition, the financing commitment can be upsized by $150 million to an aggregate amount of $350 million.

If something carries a low valuation, there’s probably a good reason

Howard Marks

The move that surprised many stockholders and gave them some hope during these bleak days for hospitality industry.

“Oaktree is a best-in-class institutional partner and we welcome the opportunity to work with them on our shared vision for the Company.”-said J. Robison Hays, Ashford Trust’s President and CEO.

Ashford Trust intends to use the net proceeds from this corporate financing to strengthen its balance sheet, increase liquidity and for general corporate purposes.

AHT stock price is up 21.29% on Friday, at the time of writing this article and it is selling above $3 where it was last seen on December 21.

