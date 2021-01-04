 Bill Gates’s backed QuantumScape (QS) stock Plummets 30% – Idaho Reporter

Bill Gates’s backed QuantumScape (QS) stock Plummets 30%

Posted by Robert K. Reed on January 4, 2021 0 Comments

Well, that was expected. Too bad people invested in QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) at the end of 2020 expecting it to continue its rally.

Unfortunately QS is not Bitcoin and financial results are driving the price of stocks, not a speculation. Well, at least that is what I like to think. And some of the Wall Street analysts say that QuantumScape might deliver first positive financial results in 5 years from now.

QS shares touched ATH numbers on December 22 when possible Apple partnership with Bill Gates-backed battery startup was talked about in financial media. Back then one QS stock was selling for $132.00

One week later and we are witnessing a huge selloff. One QS share is trading on Monday at around $55.00.

But some investors are optimistic and expect that QS shares will bounce back, once again.

The graph shows that in the previous month there were two similar declines and after finding a bottom, the price rose to the next even higher peak.

SA reader

No one knows what tomorrow will bring for QS investors, but one thing is sure. This will be a wild roller-coaster ride.

