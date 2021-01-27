 Biden team is “monitoring the situation” around GameStop 🚀stock – Idaho Reporter

Biden team is “monitoring the situation” around GameStop 🚀stock

Posted by Robert K. Reed on January 27, 2021 0 Comments

Mandatory rockets 🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀as #to the moon is trending on Twitter.

Is there any further comment needed ? GME, BB, IDEX, GNUS, AMC and other stocks are creating the history. Popcorn time. Politicians and hedge funds are finally scared, but they are united against people. I guess Reddit is 5 days from shutting down WSB subreddit. Explanation will be either Russians or CCP.

Robert K. Reed

Recent Comments

