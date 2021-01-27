Biden team is “monitoring the situation” around GameStop 🚀stock

Mandatory rockets 🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀as #to the moon is trending on Twitter.

Is there any further comment needed ? GME, BB, IDEX, GNUS, AMC and other stocks are creating the history. Popcorn time. Politicians and hedge funds are finally scared, but they are united against people. I guess Reddit is 5 days from shutting down WSB subreddit. Explanation will be either Russians or CCP.