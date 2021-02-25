BFT stock: Foley Trasimene Sets Meeting Date For Vote on Paysafe Deal

Foley Trasimene Acquisition II Corp (NYSE:BFT) announced today that it has set March 25 as the date for a stock holders vote on the proposed business combination with Paysafe, a provider of a “simple and secure payment solutions to businesses”.

A special meeting of stockholders of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, a Delaware corporation , will be held on March 25, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Special Meeting will be a completely virtual meeting of stockholders, which will be conducted via live webcast available here.

If you are a stockholder of record of FTAC Common Stock, you may also cast your vote by means of remote communication at the Special Meeting and entering the control number on your proxy card.

If your shares are held in an account at a brokerage firm or bank, or by a nominee, you must instruct your broker, bank or nominee on how to vote your shares or, if you wish to attend the Special Meeting by means of remote communication you must obtain a proxy from your broker or bank and a control number from Continental Stock Transfer and Trust Company.

If the Business Combination Proposal or the Charter Amendment Proposal fails to receive the required approval by the stockholders of Foley Trasimene Acquisition II Corp at the Special Meeting, the Business Combination will not be completed.