AMCI Acquisition Corp sets a merger vote day

AMCI Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: AMCI) stock has been on a tear since the Company announced that they had entered into a definitive agreement with Advent Technologies Inc and plan of merger for a business combination, but things have stalled as of lately. Now that we have a merger vote date, AMCI stock may continue its rally.

A special meeting of stockholders of AMCI Acquisition Corp., will be held virtually at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 2, 2021. Details on how to participate will be available here.

Only holders of record of AMCI common stock at the close of business on January 8, 2021 are entitled to notice of the AMCI Special Meeting and to vote at the AMCI Special Meeting and any adjournments or postponements of the AMCI Special Meeting.

At the Closing, Merger Sub will merge with and into Advent, with Advent surviving such Merger, as a result of which Advent stockholders will receive newly issued shares of New AMCI common stock.

Upon the completion of the Business Combination, AMCI’s public stockholders will retain an ownership interest of approximately 20% of the outstanding capital stock of the Combined Entity.

The Combined Entity’s board of directors will increase to seven members upon the Closing of the Business Combination