Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 10,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $91,724.75. Following the sale, Zynga CFO now owns 541,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately$4.7 million. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through their site.

