ZOOM’s 300 million participants push ZM stock 300% higher

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) sales and profits jumped in the first business quarter, which ended April 30, 2020. And Zoom assumes a permanent plus: For the entire business year, the Company expects to triple its earnings.

It is interesting that all numbers revolve around 300 for this quarter.:

Non-GAAP income from operations for Full Fiscal Year 2021 is expected to be between $355.0 million and $380.0 million Total revenue for the quarter was $328.2 million, up 169% year-over-year. ZM stock price went up 300% since January 2nd, when one share was selling $68.72. On Tuesday one ZOOM shares closed the trading day with a $208.08 price tag. Customers with more than 10 employees are up approximately 354% from the same quarter last fiscal year. Peak number of daily meeting participants- 300M

Zoom was originally intended for companies, but in the Corona crisis not only increased use in the home office, but also the use by private individuals as well as for sports courses, church services or education. There are now 300 million participants in video conferences per day – compared to 10 million in December.

Because Zoom had lifted various restrictions on the free use of the service in the Corona crisis, no one knew how would this affect the bottom line. As a result, the company did not make any money with many new users – while the infrastructure costs had increased. Just three months ago, the company itself warned that it was unclear whether the Corona boom would benefit in the long term. However, there has also been significant growth among paying customers in corporate business in recent months.