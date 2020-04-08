 Zoom shares nearing $100 after Google ban – Idaho Reporter

Zoom shares nearing $100 after Google ban

Posted by Robert K. Reed on April 8, 2020 0 Comments

On Apr 8, 14:50 EDT Buzzfeed News reported that Google banned Zoom video-conferencing software from employees’ computers, citing security vulnerabilities and just an hour later Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) shares tanked 12%. Now, as already mentioned in our previous piece on Zoom, we might even see the shares below $100.

Zoom Video Communications Inc had a pretty good run when it comes to the market performance. ZM started this year at $68 and soon jumped all the way to $135,18 on March 24, marking its all time high price, just 2 weeks ago.

But the times have changed and ZOOM is not the coolest kid on the block anymore.

Security issues are a big news and market is reacting negatively.

The latest nosidive for ZM shares is followed by a huge volume today with more than 24,000,000 with average volume being only 16,248,531. Five day change for ZM is -15,73% while market cap for Zoom is currently 31,736,250.

We maintain our Buy rating even though the week was clearly a disappointment. When we look out, the key trends are still intact in terms of getting new customers and growth, since coronavirus is not going to wanish any time soon.

Robert K. Reed

Recent Comments

