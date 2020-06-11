 YRCW stock surging on Twitter chatter. What you need to know – Idaho Reporter

NASDAQ

YRCW stock surging on Twitter chatter. What you need to know

Posted by Robert K. Reed on June 11, 2020 0 Comments

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: YRCW) stock lost some 20% year-to-date and this loss might be erased today. Some of the liberated liquidity flowed into the YRCW shares following the social media chatter. According to the people in the know, YRC Wordlwide is owned by a good buddy of Mr. Trump and there is no way that they will go down, at least that is what they say. Furthermore, their Cash is $3 per share and this is used by some social media accounts as a way to explain how you are missing out on opportunity.

On the other side some of the Twitter folks are saying how Cash is not a good indicator because a bankrupt Hertz has $7 Cash per share.

And the words was continue. Some are for and someone is against investing in YRCW but thing is for sure. Since the chatter started YRCW stock gained more than 10% and was selling around $2.50 at one moment.

Robert K. Reed

