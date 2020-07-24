You can now boost your Malaysia Airlines’ Enrich points by making bookings on Trip.com

Trip.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ: TCOM) announced earlier today that they partnered with Malaysia Airlines in order to offer Enrich (the frequent flyer program of Malaysia Airlines) users a way to boost their Enrich Miles points.

Enrich members will earn three Enrich Miles per US$1 spent when they book their stay with Trip.com at https://www.trip.com/t/enrich-en trip.com

“We are pleased to introduce this timely partnership with Trip.com as we see our members are getting anxious to start travelling again, with more countries beginning to open up and revive their travel and tourism industries.”-said Malaysia Airlines’ Group Chief Customer Experience and Marketing Officer Lau Yin May,and added that “Enrich members will have the opportunity to earn 200 bonus Enrich Miles per booking, when they book a hotel stay with a minimum spend of US$150 from 23 July until 30 August, 2020.”

“We are delighted to collaborate with Enrich by Malaysia Airlines to enhance Enrich members’ travel experience and prepare for the travel recovery in Southeast Asia.”-commented Trip.com Group CMO, Bo Sun.

Trip.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ: TCOM) stock price lost $10 on a year-to-date basis and the Company recently announced that their CEO will take one TripAdvisor Board seat in the near future.