You can buy 220 Tesla’s Model S for this 28 years old car

Many cars from the 1990s are worth much more today than when they were brand new, and in some cases that value has skyrocketed.

The McLaren F1, once the world’s fastest production car, is powered by the BMW S70/2 V12 engine and had a 0-60 mph time of 3.1.

The McLaren F1 is one of the most prized cars in history, and in 1992 it was selling for £ 540,000 ($707,000). Until 2006, the value of McLaren F1 units did not change, but that changed in late 2008 when it tripled to £ 1.5 million.

The world’s greatest road-car engine is right here, behind my back in the F1 car magazine

The McLaren F1 was worth £ 5 million in 2014, and famous actor Rowan Atkinson sold his car for £ 8 million a year later even though he had two car accidents.

Then in 2015, one McLaren F1 was sold at auction for $13,750,000 and back then Sotheby’s addendum stated that:”due to California emissions this vehicle will need to be purchased by a dealer or out-of-state resident“. It is also interesting that this car was auctioned “fitted with new tires.”

In 2019, one ultra-rare 1994 McLaren F1 was sold for almost $20,000,000

The value of the supercar has continued to rise, and insurance company Hagerty estimates that today the McLaren F1 is worth around $20,900,000.

