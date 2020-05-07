YEXT stock is finally in uptrend, but not for long? What you need to know

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 3,621,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,788,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a SEC filing.

$YEXT’s price moved above its 50-day Moving Average two days ago and it is in uptrend.

What analysts say about YEXT?

YEXT is a Moderate Buy based on 6 analysts offering recommendations. 3 Strong Buy, 1 Moderate Buy, 1 Hold and 1 Moderate Sell.

Analyst Target Prices

HIGH TARGET 28.00

MEAN TARGET 17.83

LOW TARGET 10.00

52 WK HIGH 22.65

52 WK LOW 8.56

Shares of Yext stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. Yext Inc has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.50.