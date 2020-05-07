 YEXT stock is finally in uptrend, but not for long? What you need to know – Idaho Reporter

Technology, YEXT

YEXT stock is finally in uptrend, but not for long? What you need to know

Posted by Robert K. Reed on May 7, 2020 0 Comments

Read Next →

NYSE

Yext CTO unloaded 45,000 shares in the last 45 days.

NASDAQ

Mark Zuckerberg’s security costs $23M/year

Industries

Zoom shares nearing $100 after Google ban

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 3,621,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,788,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a SEC filing.

$YEXT’s price moved above its 50-day Moving Average two days ago and it is in uptrend.

What analysts say about YEXT?

YEXT is a Moderate Buy based on 6 analysts offering recommendations. 3 Strong Buy, 1 Moderate Buy, 1 Hold and 1 Moderate Sell.

Analyst Target Prices

HIGH TARGET 28.00

 MEAN TARGET 17.83

 LOW TARGET 10.00

52 WK HIGH 22.65 

52 WK LOW 8.56

Shares of Yext stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. Yext Inc has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Robert K. Reed

Read Next →

NYSE

Yext CTO unloaded 45,000 shares in the last 45 days.

NASDAQ

Mark Zuckerberg’s security costs $23M/year

Industries

Zoom shares nearing $100 after Google ban

Share your thoughts

Be Informed

Enter your email address to subscribe to Idaho Reporter and receive latest news by email.

Recent Comments

© 2020 Idaho Reporter

Theme by Anders Norén