Yext CTO unloads 45,000 shares in the last 45 days.

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 10,500 shares of the YEXT stock in multiple transactions on Wed, Apr. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $29,730.00. Following the sale, CTO now owns 201,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,741.12. The sale was disclosed by Guru Focus.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 7th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $25,925.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $26,950.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $28,200.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 26,022 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $259,179.12.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $25,450.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $33,325.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $38,450.00.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT closed at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.63. Yext Inc has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.