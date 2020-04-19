 Yext CTO unloads 45,000 shares in the last 45 days. – Idaho Reporter

NYSE, Technology

Yext CTO unloads 45,000 shares in the last 45 days.

Posted by Robert K. Reed on April 19, 2020 0 Comments

Read Next →

NYSE

As Honeywell International furloughs thousands, investment companies are piling up on HON stocks

Investments

Warren Buffett’s company might use PIPE to buy out Cruise Lines?

Markets

Hilton Q1 results: We were experiencing suspensions of hotel operations at nearly 1,000 hotels

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 10,500 shares of the YEXT stock in multiple transactions on Wed, Apr. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $29,730.00. Following the sale, CTO now owns 201,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,741.12. The sale was disclosed by Guru Focus.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 7th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $25,925.00.
On Monday, March 30th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $26,950.00.
On Thursday, March 26th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $28,200.00.
On Monday, March 23rd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 26,022 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $259,179.12.
On Wednesday, March 18th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $25,450.00.
On Tuesday, March 10th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $33,325.00.
On Thursday, February 27th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $38,450.00.
Shares of NYSE:YEXT closed at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.63. Yext Inc has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Robert K. Reed

Read Next →

NYSE

As Honeywell International furloughs thousands, investment companies are piling up on HON stocks

Investments

Warren Buffett’s company might use PIPE to buy out Cruise Lines?

Markets

Hilton Q1 results: We were experiencing suspensions of hotel operations at nearly 1,000 hotels

Share your thoughts

Be Informed

Enter your email address to subscribe to Idaho Reporter and receive latest news by email.

Recent Comments

© 2020 Idaho Reporter

Theme by Anders Norén