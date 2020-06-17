 XSPA stock plummeted over shares offering worries. – Idaho Reporter

NASDAQ

XSPA stock plummeted over shares offering worries.

Posted by Robert K. Reed on June 17, 2020 0 Comments

Read Next →

NASDAQ

Why Digital Ally Stock Dropped Today

NASDAQ

DKNG stock plummeted on public offering news

NASDAQ

Roku Inc (ROKU)to be acquired soon?

Early on Wednesday XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) announced that they entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with certain purchasers named therein , pursuant to which the Company agreed to issue and sell, in a registered direct offering 7,614,700 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share at an offering price of $5.253 per share. The Company expects to receive gross proceeds of approximately $40.0 million in connection with the Registered Offering, before deducting placement agent fees and related offering expenses.

This information started an avalanche of panic across the social media but some investors are wondering why is everyone panicking about this filing when this is a good information.

The registered direct offering and concurrent private placement is expected to close on or about June 19, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Robert K. Reed

Read Next →

NASDAQ

Why Digital Ally Stock Dropped Today

NASDAQ

DKNG stock plummeted on public offering news

NASDAQ

Roku Inc (ROKU)to be acquired soon?

Share your thoughts

Be Informed

Enter your email address to subscribe to Idaho Reporter and receive latest news by email.

Recent Comments

© 2020 Idaho Reporter

Theme by Anders Norén