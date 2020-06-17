XSPA stock plummeted over shares offering worries.

Early on Wednesday XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) announced that they entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with certain purchasers named therein , pursuant to which the Company agreed to issue and sell, in a registered direct offering 7,614,700 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share at an offering price of $5.253 per share. The Company expects to receive gross proceeds of approximately $40.0 million in connection with the Registered Offering, before deducting placement agent fees and related offering expenses.

This information started an avalanche of panic across the social media but some investors are wondering why is everyone panicking about this filing when this is a good information.

$XSPA I know offerings suck but why the sell-off? It was priced at $5.25. Everyone always tries to load stocks under the offering price but panic sells this 😂 — Hayden Carter (@Carter_Stocks) June 17, 2020

Who’s adding $XSPA on this tasty dip pic.twitter.com/xDumDSkHwy — Always Sunny Trading (@SunnyTradings) June 17, 2020

The registered direct offering and concurrent private placement is expected to close on or about June 19, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.